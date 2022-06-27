Hansen & Rosasco, LLP to Begin Accepting Clients With 9/11-Related Uterine Cancer



Hansen & Rosasco, LLP, is one of New York's premier 9\/11 Victim Compensation Fund law firms

Hansen & Rosasco, LLP, is one of New York's premier 9\/11 Victim Compensation Fund law firms. Since 2001, our 9\/11 VCF attorneys have helped over 3,000 victims recover close to a half a billion dollars.





NEW YORK - June 27, 2022 - (

)

The New York law firm of Hansen & Rosasco has started accepting clients suffering from uterine cancer related to the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001. By doing so, the firm hopes to help even more victims obtain the benefits and compensation they deserve under federal law.

The move comes in response to an expansion of uterine cancer benefits under both the Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) and the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP). Until recently, both programs excluded uterine cancer from their coverage. Now, individuals who were in the exposure zone during the specified timeframe can obtain coverage under both programs without proving that 9/11 caused their uterine cancer.

Eligible individuals include:

First responders

Volunteers

Students

Residents

Employees

People who believe they qualify for benefits may face a difficult process. As a result, they should work with an attorney who regularly handles claims for 9/11 first responders and survivors seeking benefits or compensation.

An attorney can help victims by completing accurate applications for compensation or benefits, streamlining the application process to ensure quick approval, and appealing any adverse decisions.

The VCF is a federal fund that Congress created to compensate victims who developed cancer or other serious illnesses from their exposure to the toxic chemicals released on 9/11.

The WTCHP provides medical benefits to individuals who need treatment for certain 9/11-related medical conditions. While the programs are related, people seeking compensation or benefits must apply to the programs separately.

Hansen & Rosasco, LLP is a New York law firm that has dedicated its legal practice to helping people who suffered injuries from the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The firm helps clients obtain the benefits they deserve through the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund and the World Trade Center Health Program. The firm's attorneys have exclusively handled 9/11 claims for 20 years and only charge legal fees if their clients obtain benefits.

The legal team has secured millions of dollars for clients who received life-altering cancer diagnoses stemming from 9/11 exposure. This recovery may include recovery for medical expenses, lost income, and non-economic losses. Prospective clients can schedule a free case evaluation by contacting the firm either by phone at (855) 353-4907 or online.

###

CONTACT:

Troy Rosasco, Esq.

Hansen & Rosasco, LLP

225 Broadway, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10007

Phone: (855) 353-4907

Press Release Service by

Original Source: