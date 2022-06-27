Spectral MD Wins Best Technology Award

DALLAS - June 27, 2022 - (

Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. SMD, a Dallas-based company, has won the Best Technology Award at the prestigious European Mediscience Awards held in London this month. Spectral MD develops optical medical devices enabled with proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care.

The European Mediscience Awards is the largest annual gathering of private and publicly traded healthcare, biotech and life sciences companies in Europe. Each year, the event attracts over 500 UK and European life sciences companies showcasing their outstanding achievements across healthcare, biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. (visit: www.mediscience-event.co.uk)

Spectral MD was admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2021 and thus became eligible for the European Mediscience Awards.

Spectral MD was chosen as winner of the Best Technology Award for its DeepView™ wound imaging technology from a voting panel of experts from healthcare, biotech and life sciences sectors. The goal for the DeepView™ technology is to provide rapid wound healing assessment for clinicians to evaluate physiological information not visible to the human eye. According to the organizers, the criteria for the winning technology has to "be innovative, well-funded, and capable of significant commercial success."

The funding and technical support for development of the DeepView™ Wound Imaging System are provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This program has received total funding commitments of approximately $93 million from ASPR/BARDA since 2013. In addition, funding support has also been provided by U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) and U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) in support of the burn application for the company's DeepView™ solution.

Wensheng Fan, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral MD, commented: "I was delighted to collect this award on behalf of the Spectral MD team. This award is a testament to the passion and hard work of the Spectral MD team and the fantastic technology that we continue to develop. It is a great honor that we have been recognized so quickly, on an international stage at such a prestigious event, for our innovative technology."

"I would also like to thank our partners at ASPR/BARDA and other institutions who have been incredibly supportive in helping us advance the clinical and system development of the DeepView™ Wound Imaging technology."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50119C00033.

For more information about BARDA, refer to aspr.hhs.gov/.

An image of Spectral MD CEO, Wensheng Fan, receiving the award is available here:

https://www.mediscience-event.co.uk/application/files/5616/5545/6106/EMA22_W003.jpg

Picture shows left to right: Nina Hossain, awards presenter; Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner, MC Services AG; Wensheng Fan, CEO, Spectral MD Holdings Ltd (winner); and Nooman Haque, Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare, Silicon Valley Bank.

About Spectral MD:

We are a dedicated team of forward-thinkers striving to revolutionize the management of wound care by "Seeing the Unknown" ® with our DeepView™ Wound Imaging System.

www.spectralmd.com

info@spectralmd.com



