Author Carol R. Smith's New Book 'Of Love, Law and Shadows' is an Exciting Story Away From the Norm and Into the Fantastical

Carol R. Smith, a spiritualist and animal lover, has completed her new book "Of Love, Law and Shadows": a wild story that centers around the lives of cats and lives of people around you, stories told to readers by a talking book, where cat ladies and cats travel between universes and everything may or may not be the same, where the only way to find out is to come on the journey.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carol R. Smith's wild tale features stories of legacies, of elements and winds who teach, cats that dance with fire, love that is found, lost, and found again, dedication to the law, even after death and many other fantastical elements that are sure to intrigue and entrance readers from beginning to end.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Of Love, Law and Shadows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally.

