Author T.W. Gabriel's New Book 'Trails of Grief, Hope, and Triumph' is a Stirring Collection of Tales That Delve Into the Experiences of Refugees From the Horn of Africa

T.W. Gabriel, a father of two sons, has completed his new book "Trails of Grief, Hope, and Triumph: Familial Terrorism and Other Stories": a gripping look at refugee stories inspired by real-life experiences.

"A dramatic image of people forced to leave their country has become all too common on our TV. It could be the result of war, persecution, famine, and ethnic violence. The refugees leave with almost no assets to sustain them in the host country. The international community may be of help to some, but the vast majority are left to their own devices," Gabriel writes.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gabriel's stunning tale takes readers inside the stories of three refugees with the hope of creating a better understanding of the broader refugee experience.

In "Honor Killing: Familial Terrorism," a father who was persecuted by a dictatorial regime, imprisoned, and released with severe warning, has to leave his country with his family in tow. The family succeeded in their adopted country only to face horrendous crime by their misguided son.

The second story, "Wailing Voices," is about the deportation of an Eritrean family when the war broke out between Ethiopia and Eritrea. In their native country, they faced a host of challenges that impacted their lives.

The third story, "Goatherd in Exile," is about a young man—who was born and raised in a remote village with no access to the benefit of technology—who had crossed a border to Sudan with fleeing rebels and built a successful business because of an indomitable fortitude.

