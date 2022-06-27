Author Eva Maria's New Book 'Using My Words to Find My Voice' is the Story of the Author's Journey to Emotional Healing

NEW YORK - June 27, 2022 - (

)

Eva Maria has completed her new book "Using My Words to Find My Voice": a touching story that follows the author through her own hardships, primarily those that are the hardest to deal with, the ones from within one's own mind that would chase and haunt her relentlessly like demons until she found the way to conquer them, through the simple act of journaling.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eva Maria's inspirational tale shows the power of documenting your progress, from the simple day to day updates to the very real and very personal hardships, she saw her own progress and through that progress her own strength, and now she wants to share with others what she has learned.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Using My Words to Find My Voice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each Using My Words to Find My Voice produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All Using My Words to Find My Voices are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: