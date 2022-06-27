Author Kimberly Miller's new book 'The Glory of the Lord' is a captivating and mysterious work of Christian fiction that takes place in Columbus, Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ky. - June 27, 2022 - (

Kimberly Miller, a born-again believer since 1985, has completed her new book "The Glory of the Lord": an engaging and riveting story that follows mysterious events that begin to take place in several small-town churches. As the story unfolds, the "Glory of the Lord" is revealed.

Author Kimberly Miller introduces her work, writing, "In our lives we always wonder if what we experience is all there is. Through the pages you are about to read, I pray the possibilities are revealed to be endless. Through these pages, not only can our experience in living for Christ be more than but also be similar or the same as the very first experience ever in the appearance of the Holy Spirit falling upon the people of God. The word of God lets us know that there is nothing new under the sun. So everything that has happened just keeps on repeating itself. I would like to think that is because we have so many chances to get things (our lives) lined up with the word of God, meaning walking, talking, and living as Christ did. He said that greater works we would do. He meant that he began a great work, and we are to perform even greater works than he did."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kimberly Miller's inspiring tale highlights the power of God and emphasizes the importance of prayer and faithfulness.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Glory of the Lord" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

