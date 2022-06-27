Author Kevin Quaite's New Book 'A Day With Dad Equals a Lifetime With the Father' is a Book Dedicated to Growing Up With Father Figures and the Lord

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - June 27, 2022 - (

)

Kevin Quaite has completed his new book "A Day with Dad Equals a Lifetime with the Father": a potent book that seeks to put a spotlight on the fatherly relationships in one's life whether they be from actual fathers to fatherlike figures in one's life, the men in one's life who took the time to help and guide you to become the person that you could be, and not just the person you were, and in doing so, helped enact God's will.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kevin Quaite's devout tale puts an even greater focus on the journey that we go through in life, a journey that isn't easy even when everything is in your favor, and thus the author seeks to help all who may be wanting a bit of extra help or just want to reaffirm their own beliefs by giving his own tips and the guidance he received so as to further help along those walking a similar path.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Day with Dad Equals a Lifetime with the Father" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

