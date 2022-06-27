Author Agustin Estrada's new book 'Poesía Libre y Prosa: un Intento' is a collection of poems that calls out politicians whose leadership only benefits themselves

CHICAGO - June 27, 2022 - (

Agustin Estrada has completed his new book "Poesía Libre y Prosa: un Intento": a striking collection of Spanish-language poetry that reveals the author's thoughts on life, relationships, and the current events of the world. Agustin explores the political system, specifically the ecological destruction brought on by the political systems and overpopulation, and how he feels political leaders have sacrificed their constituents for their own interests.

Estrada explores many facets of the human condition, such as the ever-fragile nature of romantic relationships, which he explores in his poem entitled "I Swear": "I swear I will be with you day and night, || rain or shine || thick and thin, in health and sick || In poverty or wealth.

"It seems so easy to express all these words. || However, when something goes wrong in a relationship || all those words evaporate || and fly away like ghosts.

"They become meaningless words || useless and empty. || Maybe that is why many relationships || end up in separation or divorce."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Agustin Estrada's compelling writings will expand the minds of readers open to viewing the world through another's perspective. Each poem is beautifully written and eloquently describes a wide range of topics that impact people all around the world.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Poesía Libre y Prosa: un Intento" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

