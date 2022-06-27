Author Toko Watson's New Book 'Gracefully Broken to China' is a Powerful Story of the Author's Struggles and How, Through God's Love, She Realized Her Inner Gifts

NEW YORK - June 27, 2022 - (

)

Toko Watson has completed her new book "Gracefully Broken to China": an inspiring autobiographical tale of the author's life as she left home as a young woman to become a dancer in China, and how her experiences, travels, and connection with God lifted her out of terrible situations.

"Nothing is more powerful, I tell you, than being away from a force that never meant you any good. So thankful I am and thankful you should be that what once held you away from seeking the best version of yourself only made you stronger and only made you aware of how important you are, and if you don't know, now you know that nothing formed against you won," Watson writes. "You still have the breath to live and fight another day. Spoiler alert: you always win. Jesus died so you could live. So live past your past. See this book as a sign to step forward, change your view, forgive, let go, and get ready for that which is for you. Live! Choose life, your truth, and to be the best you possible."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Toko Watson's mesmerizing tale pulls no punches in describing events from the author's life. Each detail is laid out for readers to experience and learn from. Through powerful storytelling and beautiful passages about the importance of living your truth, Watson inspires and teaches readers that the greatest gift in life is the ability to choose your own path and follow it.

Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Gracefully Broken to China" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: