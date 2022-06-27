Author Toko Watson's New Book 'Gracefully Broken to China' is a Powerful Story of the Author's Struggles and How, Through God's Love, She Realized Her Inner Gifts

Toko Watson has completed her new book "Gracefully Broken to China": an inspiring autobiographical tale of the author's life as she left home as a young woman to become a dancer in China, and how her experiences, travels, and connection with God lifted her out of terrible situations.
"Nothing is more powerful, I tell you, than being away from a force that never meant you any good. So thankful I am and thankful you should be that what once held you away from seeking the best version of yourself only made you stronger and only made you aware of how important you are, and if you don't know, now you know that nothing formed against you won," Watson writes. "You still have the breath to live and fight another day. Spoiler alert: you always win. Jesus died so you could live. So live past your past. See this book as a sign to step forward, change your view, forgive, let go, and get ready for that which is for you. Live! Choose life, your truth, and to be the best you possible."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Toko Watson's mesmerizing tale pulls no punches in describing events from the author's life. Each detail is laid out for readers to experience and learn from. Through powerful storytelling and beautiful passages about the importance of living your truth, Watson inspires and teaches readers that the greatest gift in life is the ability to choose your own path and follow it.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Gracefully Broken to China" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.