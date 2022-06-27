Author Tammy Cooper's New Book 'I Changed My Mind' is a Book to Help Readers to Turn Their Lives Around and Become the Best Parts of Themselves

ANTIOCH, Ill. - June 27, 2022 - (

Tammy Cooper, a proud navy veteran, has completed her new book "I Changed My Mind": an inspiring book that comes from the author's own life and experiences; an experience rooted in the situation of being told that she wasn't good enough, something that can take root in one's mind and make them believe it's true and they don't deserve good things, but that isn't true and there are ways to fix that.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tammy Cooper's stirring tale provides the readers with the tools needed to turn their lives around and much of that starts with changing one's mind — to be your own supporter and tell yourself that you are good enough and you do deserve better things in life — all of this and more is highlighted and expounded upon within these pages to give the readers the boost they need to improve themselves.

