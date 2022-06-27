Author Bobby Tyler's New Book 'Missions' Follows an Elite Military Squad Being Given a Covert Chance Mission to Save the Country From a Mysterious Organization

Newport, VA - June 27, 2022 - (

)

Bobby Tyler has completed his new book "Missions": a potent story that brings the action. Following a three-man squad composed of the leader Adam, a retired army ranger Garland, and the sharp and deadly Mary Jane, this crew is tasked with the undercover jobs that can't be done by anyone else. Their latest has them up against the mysterious DGRT corporation and the powers pulling their strings behind the scenes.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bobby Tyler's gripping tale picks up in action as secrets come to light and the truth behind this job leads them down a road that will determine the fate of the United States as a whole. With so much at stake, these three need to rely on each other and their skills to overcome lies, deception and danger to return back home and live on to take their next mission.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Missions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: