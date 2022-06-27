Author Don Richardson's New Book 'The Adventures of Hot Diggity Dog' Tells the Charming Story of a Family That Strikes Gold When They Adopt a Dog Named Buster

NEW YORK - June 27, 2022 - (

With the help of his daughters Amanda and Carly, Don Richardson has posthumously released his new book, "The Adventures of Hot Diggity Dog": a delightful and uplifting tale of a newly adopted dog named Buster and the exciting adventures that ensue for him and his family.

Upon arriving at his new home, Buster is showered with love and given an exciting nickname. As Richardson writes, "Everyone in the house was so happy. Even the dad was really happy. He was so happy he said, 'Hot diggity dog.' And then it hit him. That should be his name—Hot Diggity Dog. Buster was just a name that the shelter had given him anyway. He didn't even look like a Buster. Everyone agreed. So his new name was Hot Diggity Dog. It worked because everyone was so happy to have a new dog and because he loved digging so much.

"Hot Diggity, as his family called him, loved his new name. When he first heard Hot Diggity, he came running and wagging his tail. The family loved Hot Diggity and Hot Diggity loved his family."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Don Richardson's colorful tale will bring joy to readers of all ages as they follow along with Buster's adventures. His habit for digging turns up a hidden treasure, and soon his new family realizes just how special he is.

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "The Adventures of Hot Diggity Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

