Author Shawn Guthreau's New Book 'Every Frog is Special' is a Sweet Story for Young Ones That Shows How Everyone is Unique and Special in Their Own Way

Shawn Guthreau, a father, businessman, and author, has completed his new book "Every Frog Is Special": a touching story that will help start the conversation about the many differences among children and how those differences make each one unique. Shawn and his wife, Alexandria, are parents of a four-year-old son named Greyson, who has autism and is non-verbal. Their family's experiences have inspired them to write this book.

Shawn and Alexandria currently own and operate multiple businesses. The Speech Paradigm provides in-home speech pathology services for children in New Jersey who suffer from speech challenges. They also operate Greyson & Co., a homemade toy company that focuses on sensory toys, sensory bins, and sensory boards, as well as Montessori and Waldorf-style toys. In addition, they host a weekly podcast called "Autism, Building the Puzzle, One Piece at a Time," which discusses their story of raising Greyson, the challenges they have faced, the successes, helpful resources, toy and activity recommendations, as well as interviews with experts encompassing all areas of the field of autism.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Guthreau's uplifting tale reminds readers that differences can bring people together, rather than push them apart.

The story follows a little frog named Lily and her desire to understand her cousin, Greyson, who he is, and why he is different. Her bond with Greyson only grows when she learns more about his condition, and it helps her see new ways to interact with him.

Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Every Frog Is Special" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

