Author Emily N. Sanchez's new book 'Blinded' is about the societies that exist in the shadows and the people who believe in them.

Emily N. Sanchez, an up and coming author in eighth grade with a passion for STEM, has completed her new book "Blinded": a gripping story following Melissa Thorne, a twelve-year-old girl who has felt like she has been in the shadows her entirely life. That life has pulled her card and put challenges on her path in an attempt to crush her, but she has seen the light that will keep her going.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Emily N. Sanchez's potent tale picks up as she and her friends discover a society, an old group that has remained in the shadows and gone by many names but she knows it similar to karma, an unbiased system that affects anyone and everyone in good and bad ways but it doesn't always go after the person that deserves it, and sometimes it lashes out at the wrong guy.

