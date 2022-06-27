Author Al A. Cran's new book 'Domino' weaves an intricate narrative of one teacher's discovery of a murder cover-up, a government conspiracy, and an attack on democracy

NEW YORK - June 27, 2022 - (

)

Al A. Cran has completed his new book "Domino": a thrilling mystery that follows one man's discovery of a dastardly plan to destroy America's democracy through systemic attacks on the country's education system.

"Domino is a story about a teacher who finds himself in a dysfunctional marriage that leads him into an extramarital affair," shares Cran. "During one of his transgressions, he stumbles into a murder cover-up.

"While informing the police on what he witnessed, he finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy that is threatening to disrupt the democratic framework of the US. James researches and discovers that the downward trajectory in education is not accidental. While he is researching this premise, the first attempts on his life are almost realized. To protect his family, James leaves home and offers to 'forget' what he knows. This works for a while, then the truce is broken when his vindictive wife concocts a story that sends his rivals after him one last time.

"With that new information, his enemies locate James's campsite in the primitive hunting grounds of New Mexico and attack. Armed with a bow and a knife, he escapes into the forest and the bitter cold. He now faces two foes, the icy weather and the men stalking him. As he runs, he resolves the questions lingering in his mind... Why is education being targeted? Is our democracy under attack from within?"

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Al A. Cran's spellbinding tale will take hold of readers as astonishing secrets are revealed, and James' discoveries lead him down a rabbit hole of government interference and cover-ups. Beginning to question everything he knows, James can't help but wonder why the American people have yet to wake up to what is happening around them, and if he can warn them in time.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Domino" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: