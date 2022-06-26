Banff Sunshine Village Opens for Summer Skiing and Snowboarding

Snowboarder carves up Summer at Banff Sunshine Village
Snowboarder carves up Summer at Banff Sunshine Village.
On Tuesday, June 28, Banff Sunshine Village will welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the slopes for summer skiing and riding. With over 900 cm of Canada's Best Snow landing on the slopes of Banff Sunshine Village this past ski and snowboard season, the Banff resort found itself with a surplus of snow this June - as the resort was scheduled to open for summer sightseeing.
"With all the snow still high in the Rockies, we asked ourselves, 'What's a resort to do? And we answered LET'S OPEN FOR SUMMER SKIING & SNOWBOARDING!'" joked Kendra Scurfield, Director of Brand and Communications for the beloved Banff Resort.
"We're excited to open for some summer skiing and snowboarding once again. We'll open Strawberry Express on Tuesday to skiers and snowboarders. Our goal is to open on June 28 and stay open (weather and conditions depending) until July 3. While we're open for summer Strawberry Express will run daily from 9 am to 3 pm, and yes, we will have a small terrain park open," continues Scurfield.
Although it has been a while since opening for summer skiing and snowboarding, it's not new for the Banff resort. Located 90 minutes west of Calgary's International Airport, Banff Sunshine Village will be open for both summer sightseeing and skiing over the Canada Day long weekend. Anyone visiting the resort during its summer ski season will be welcome to ski on Strawberry Express and sightsee on Standish Express, all with the same lift ticket. The resort is asking all guests to stay on dedicated trails, which means staying on the groomed runs for skiers.
"At Banff Sunshine Village, we're lucky to call the Canadian Rockies home. Our mission is to operate a resort worthy of its location in Banff National Park. Opening for summer skiing is exhilarating for us. Opening for summer requires a magnanimous snow base, which we were fortunate enough to have this past winter. As summer skiing is a novelty, we are reminding all guests that the environmental integrity of our resort is paramount. We will actively patrol to ensure all guests stay on the groomed runs," confirms Scurfield.
What's more Canadian than skiing on Canada Day? This Canada Day Long weekend, get outside and embrace summer skiing at Banff Sunshine Village.
About Banff Sunshine Village: Banff Sunshine Village is the premier alpine family resort in the Canadian Rockies. The resort is known for its all-natural snow in winter, and its pristine alpine meadows in summer. The full-service resort is open for summer sightseeing now until September 11th (2022).
For more information about summer skiing and summer at Banff Sunshine Village contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.