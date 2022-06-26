Indian Crypto Project TechPay Wins "World's Fastest Blockchain" Award, Blockchain 3.0 Is Here

New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2022) - TechPay Coin, the relatively young high-performance blockchain network, bags the award for being the "world's fastest blockchain".
- TechPay Coin's network achieved beyond impressive throughput levels of 300,000 TPS along with a bare minimum of 500 Milliseconds transaction Time-to-Finality.
- The team of TechPay Coin received the award at Crypto Expo Asia, 2022, which took place in Singapore on the 22nd & 23rd of June.
TechPay Coin (TPC) Is Blockchain 3.0
One of the Co-Founders of TechPay Coin referred to TechPay as "Blockchain 3.0" in his speech. TechPay Blockchain can become a serious competitor to traditional centralized payment institutions. Blockchain 3.0 beats the most significant issue for existing blockchains: Scalability.
How TechPay Became The Most Scalable Blockchain?
As an overhauled rendition of Blockchain 2.0, Blockchain 3.0 expands on and refines its ancestor's innovative abilities. TechPay uses a directed non-cyclic chart (DAG) as its data structure to work with a unidirectional data progression, consequently reducing block intervals.
TechPay permits the transactions to be handled very quickly - at a pace of 300,000+ transactions each second.
Real-Time Transaction Capability | Minimal Gas Fees
TechPay recorded the fastest digital transaction involving value ever; The sub-second number sits at 471 Milliseconds. Utilizing pBFT & DAG Consensus, The open-source TechPay manufactured a protocol that can integrate into real-world exchanges without compromising a blockchain's security while boasting gas fees equal to a fraction of a cent. To expand on that utility, TechPay aims to launch a Payment Gateway System in due time, Enabling citizens to accept payment in cryptocurrencies.
TechPay = Innovation
The ultimate motive for developing the EVM Compatible TechPay blockchain was to solve the blockchain trilemma, sustaining all three desirable characteristics: scalability, decentralization, and security which Layer-1 Blockchains of the present era fail to achieve.
PR Contact:
ZEXPRWIRE
info@zexprwire.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129008
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.