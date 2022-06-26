Netflix Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $250,000 In Netflix To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix" or the "Company") NFLX and reminds investors of the July 5, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) that the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis; (4) that, as a result, the Company's financial results were being adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 20, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix reported that it "slightly overforecasted paid net adds in Q4," adding 8.3 million subscribers compared to the 8.5 million forecast. The Company also stated that, despite "healthy" retention and engagement, it only expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during first quarter 2022, below the 4.0 million net adds in the prior year period.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $110.75, or 21.7%, to close at $397.50 per share on January 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On April 19, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, compared to prior guidance expecting the Company to add 2.5 million net subscribers. The Company cited the slowing revenue growth to four factors, including account sharing with an estimated 100 million additional households and competition with other streaming services.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $122.42, or over 35%, to close at $226.19 per share on April 20, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

