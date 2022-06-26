Unilever Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Unilever American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Unilever Plc ("Unilever" or the "Company") UL and reminds investors of the August 15, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

On July 19, 2021, Unilever and its hand-picked Ben & Jerry's CEO, Matthew McCarthy, finally "operationalized" the Ben & Jerry's board's resolution to boycott Israel. Ben & Jerry's announced on its website and through its Twitter account that, upon the expiration of the current licensing agreement by which its products had been distributed in Israel for decades, Ben & Jerry's would end sales of its ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" but Ben & Jerry's would purportedly continue to sell its products in Israel.

In response to this news, the price of Unilever ADRs closed down $0.58 per ADR that day (approximately 1%).

Then, July 22, 2021, CNBC reported that the states of Texas and Florida were examining Ben & Jerry's actions in connection with the states' Anti-BDS Legislation. In addition to condemnation of Ben & Jerry's boycott by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, CNBC reported that Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who controls billions of dollars in assets for Texas' public pension funds, had already told his office to take action. Similarly, the state of Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis, who controls Florida's public pension funds, told CNBC that his office was already discussing the issue. In a letter reportedly sent to Ben & Jerry's CEO, Patronis wrote: "It is my belief that Ben & Jerry's brazen refusal to do business in Israel will result in your placement on the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List." The letter also stated that Florida would then "be prohibited from investing in Ben & Jerry's or its parent company, Unilever." Being added to the list also meant that Unilever would not be able to enter or renew contracts with the state or any municipality in Florida.

On this news, the price of Unilever ADRs fell more than 5%, further damaging investors.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Unilever's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

