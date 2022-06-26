St. Louis Post-Dispatch Names Westport Pools, Inc. a Winner of the Greater St. Louis Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Westport Pools, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. This is the fourth year in a row that Westport has been named to the list. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"The Westport team continues to build on our unique culture, and it is rewarding to see our efforts recognized for the fourth consecutive year," said Ryan Casserly, Westport President. "This trend of recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and loyalty that radiates from within our team. We fully understand that our culture drives our business success, and our duty to our employees and clients is to continue our cultural pursuit, a process that takes focus and commitment."
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
About
Westport Pools' mission is to enrich communities by delivering comprehensive world-class aquatic services. Founded in 1967, we have more than 50 years of aquatic industry leadership and an employee base that (combined) has more than 942 years of design, construction, service, and facility management expertise. We offer aquatic design, construction, service, renovation, and education services to clients in more than 35 states. Our work is in your community, where you vacation, and where you go to school. From multi-million-dollar aquatic centers to boutique hotels, Lake of the Ozark bars to backyards.
Company Contact
Westport Pools, Inc.
hello@westportpools.com, 314-432-1801
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.