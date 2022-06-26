St. Louis Post-Dispatch Names Westport Pools, Inc. a Winner of the Greater St. Louis Top Workplaces 2022 Award

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - June 26, 2022 - (

)

Westport Pools, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. This is the fourth year in a row that Westport has been named to the list. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"The Westport team continues to build on our unique culture, and it is rewarding to see our efforts recognized for the fourth consecutive year," said Ryan Casserly, Westport President. "This trend of recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and loyalty that radiates from within our team. We fully understand that our culture drives our business success, and our duty to our employees and clients is to continue our cultural pursuit, a process that takes focus and commitment."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About

Westport Pools' mission is to enrich communities by delivering comprehensive world-class aquatic services. Founded in 1967, we have more than 50 years of aquatic industry leadership and an employee base that (combined) has more than 942 years of design, construction, service, and facility management expertise. We offer aquatic design, construction, service, renovation, and education services to clients in more than 35 states. Our work is in your community, where you vacation, and where you go to school. From multi-million-dollar aquatic centers to boutique hotels, Lake of the Ozark bars to backyards.

Company Contact

Westport Pools, Inc.

hello@westportpools.com, 314-432-1801

https://www.westportpools.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: