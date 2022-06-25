SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Encourages Long-Term WWE Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. ("WWE") WWE on behalf of the company' long-term shareholders.
On June 15, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE's Board of Directors was investigating "a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair." The article further reported that "the board's investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis."
The investigation is focused on whether WWE and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.
Long-term current WWE shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/wwe/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 - 1740
(484) 229 - 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com
