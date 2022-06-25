Pipette.com Has Added New Digital Vortex Mixers and Consumables to Their Ecommerce Portfolio

Pipette.com is an ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Facility that calibrates and repairs all pipette brands and models. Pipette.com is the largest independent pipette calibration facility on the West Coast. Pipette.com is also a distributor of several manufacturers of pipettes, pipette tips and lab equipment.
Pipette.com has added the BenchMate VM-D Digital Vortex Mixer. The Oxford Lab Products BenchMate VM-D Digital Vortex Mixer is one of the most powerful vortex mixers on the market with a 4,200 rpm max speed. The BenchMate VM-D Digital Vortex Mixer also comes with a pulse mode programming feature, allowing scientists to complete more complex and aggressive mixing with one unit. The speed range of this vortex mixer, from 300 rpm to 4,200 rpm, allows for gentle to vigorous mixing. This vortexer has a digital display that shows speed and time alternately every 5 secs. The vortex mixer has user-enabled run time and off time settings. The unit has an orbital diameter of 4 mm for optimal vortexing. It can be used in fume hoods and cold rooms for added convenience. Each attachment has a sticker indicator for permissible speed for that attachment.
Vortex mixers are present in most labs around the world. They are used in any lab that handles small volumes of liquids in microcentrifuge tubes, as well as larger 15 mL or 50 mL tubes to homogenously mix those liquids. They are available with varying sizes, attachments and vortex speed ranges, to suit different needs and requirements. The Original Vortex Genie 2 is Scientific Industries' most popular vortex mixer. It combines durability with ease of use for straightforward and reliable operation. This sturdy vortex mixer provides a variable low-speed- to high-speed function, offering a lab gentle to aggressive vortex mixing to suit all assay requirements.
In addition, Pipette.com offers a variety of PCR Tubes which are designed with a thin and flexible wall for optimal efficiency during heat transfers. The combination of a thin, flexible, even thickness, and transparent wall gives a lab's samples stability while increasing efficiency. All of Pipette.com's PCR Tubes can be used for real-time PCR (qPCR).
Lastly, Pipette.com is an ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Facility that calibrates and repairs all pipette brands and models. Pipette.com also provides companies best-in-class functionality with their Calibration Software for the management and performance of calibrations and maintenance. Pipette.com's Calibration Management Software Cloud infrastructure enables calibration and documentation to be processed in real time, increasing efficiencies and productivity, while reducing costs.
