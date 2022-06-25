Christopher Bates and Paramount Host Top Gun Collection Launch at Nightingale in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - June 25, 2022 - (

Award-winning Canadian designer Christopher Bates' highly anticipated Top Gun collection finally took flight with an official launch party at Nightingale, the center of Hollywood nightlife. The star-studded soiree featured an exclusive pop-up shop, private VIP lounge, light bites and libations, and culminated with a fashion show debuting Bates' looks. In true Top Gun fashion, the Maverick-esque models strutted down an aircraft carrier deck inspired runway while showcasing various styles from the line, including bomber jackets, jumpsuits, sweatshirts, t-shirts, tank tops, aviator sunglasses, and more. Pieces incorporated engravings and badges made from the franchise's authentic artwork, paying homage to the iconic 80s film and its box office smash sequel. Made in Italy, the covetable collection offers fans a creative way to express their style while celebrating the most popular cinematic experience of 2022.

The star-studded soiree was co-hosted by actress Sonia Rockwell and the Executive Director of Christopher Bates, Lord Michael Evans. Attendees included Nick Viall (The Bachelor), Jason Oppenheim (Selling Sunset), Brett Oppenheim (Selling Sunset), Norman Towns (HBO's Insecure), Sommer Ray (social media star), Zak Steiner (Euphoria), Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams), Jay Reeves (Netflix's All American), Dylan Sprayberry (Teen Wolf), Anthony Konechny (X-Men), Morgan Willett (The Challenge), Markell Washington (influencer), Lauren Elizabeth Harris (Defining Dodo) and many more.

The Top Gun x Christopher Bates collection is available online, shipping to Canada, the USA, Germany and the UK, and can be purchased in select retailers, including Shinobi Menswear in Las Vegas and Newport Beach, Gotstyle and The Coop in Toronto, and Breuninger.com in Germany.

About Christopher Bates

Founded in 2008, Christopher Bates designs for fashionable individuals who are in their prime regardless of age, race, colour, gender, or creed. Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Christopher Bates has chosen his real name to represent himself in the fashion world. Inspired by the exclusive fabrics and artisanal Italian producers he works with, Bates' commitment to quality and authenticity is absolute. This commitment, in harmony with his honed talent for timeless design, clever details, and bold colour palette, is what has established him as a renowned expert in style. Bates has received numerous accolades over the years including: the Canadian Menswear Designer of the Year Award, CAFA (2019) and the Visionary Award from Fashion Group International, FGI (2018). For more information go to https://christopherbates.com/ or follow Christopher Bates on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded e-commerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

