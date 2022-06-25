MoveRich (MVRC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MoveRich (MVRC) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MVRC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Initiated for the purpose of enhancing health of mankind and resolving serious environmental issues, MoveRich (MVRC) gives users strong motivations for working out by enabling them to earn high rewards while protecting the environment by exercising every day. Its native token MVRC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MoveRich

MoveRich is designed so that all ecosystem participants can participate with maximum motivation. In the MoveRich platform, there are three main groups: users, service providers, and institutional carbon-neutral organizations, they can participate in MoveRich ecosystem in various ways, such as earning high rewards and protect the environment by exercising every day, generating profit by advertising products on the platform, and distributing the economic benefits as coins to offset greenhouse gases, which will make a significant contribution to environmental protection.

Anyone who can exercise, can participate as long as they have a smartphone. When a participant exercises with a goal of more exercise than usual, it is measured and converted into contribution points in the MoveRich app, and users will be rewarded immediately.

Service providers can enter into long-term contracts to advertise their products on the MoveRich app. The MoveRich Foundation will also provide each user with an electronic conversion gift certificate, so they can purchase the company's best sportswear products whenever they perform missions without paying additional advertising costs to the foundation.

Furthermore, the carbon-neutral institutions in each country convert the MoveRich coins earned by users during exercise and use them to buy carbon credits. The sweat that users shed while exercising is converted into economic goods and contributes to coping with global climate change.

MoveRich does not use the existing database-driven system, but perfectly records the activities of all participants through the Ethereum blockchain. And without data loss or forgery, its framework is structured so that the reward designed by passing it to each node can be accurately implemented and paid out.

About MVRC Token

MVRC is the native token of MoveRich project. Its design is based on user rewards, focusing on the direction of the business and the distribution of profits among participants.

Based on ERC-20, It has a total supply of 300 million (300,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is provided for staking, another 20% is provided for legal costs related to global environmental regulations, 10% is provided for rewards, another 10% is provided for sportswear companies advertising expenses payment, another 10% is provided for carbon-neutral institution business expense payment, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The MVRC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in MoveRich investment can easily buy and sell MVRC on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

