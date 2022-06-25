$3.4 Million Oceanfront Residence is Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of New Smyrna Beach

The Fountains in New Smyrna Beach
Exterior image of the Fountains building in New Smyrna Beach
An elegant oceanfront residence has sold for $3.4 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in New Smyrna Beach. Located at 4207 South Atlantic Avenue #600, Mick Night and John Pinel of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Winter Park office represented the seller of this off-market listing. Amanda Rodriguez and Rikk Keller of the brokerage's New Smyrna Beach office brought the buyer, who came from Naples, Florida.
Offering over 4,000 square feet of luxury living, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath condominium overlooks panoramic ocean views. Multiple floor-to-ceiling walls of glass surround the bright and open interior spaces. Sliding doors lead into an expansive wraparound balcony to ensure ease of entertaining. Additionally, owners have access to a two-car deeded garage.
Situated on a no drive beach, residents of the Fountains community enjoy an exceptional array of recreational activities and services, including a pool, tennis, a top-floor clubhouse and spa.
Quote:
"This sprawling oceanfront condominium appealed to the discerning buyer seeking privacy, views and resort-inspired amenities. As a connected team of global advisors, we collaborated to make this record-breaking sale possible, reflecting the advantages of working with one of the top luxury brands in real estate."
— Mick Night and John Pinel, Amanda Rodriguez and Rikk Keller, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
About Premier Sotheby's International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is affiliated with The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
###
