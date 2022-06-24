Monopolon Releases NFT Characters Modeled After Famous Influencers

Singapore City, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - For those who are just learning about Monopolon, it is a GameFi project-based board game inspired by the concept of the famous childhood board game, Monopoly. The game offers a combination of Player versus Player (PVP) and Player versus Environment (PVE) gameplay styles.





The game continues to expand its reach and presence in digital media. As a matter of fact, famous influencers with a huge following have shared and continue to talk about Monopolon and NFTs online.

Eager to give a high-quality game experience, the developers of the game have created NFT characters modeled after famous influencers. The said NFTs are Mystic level characters that possess special and additional skills that allow one to climb the ranks faster gaining an edge over the other players.

With these Mystic NFTs, players who grind constantly will receive more rewards in-game. Aside from that, they also have the privilege of equipping their characters with weapons and armor while gaining access to play various modes of the game including PVE, PVP, and even Boss fights.

What was once a simple game concept inspired by a childhood game is now getting more and more attention both in the digital and crypto world.

