Taskemia Inc.'s "MoneyinthePot" Raises Seed Funding to Make Self Improvement Multiplayer

Green Bay, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Taskemia, Inc., a U.S.-based tech startup, is excited to launch its latest venture - Moneyinthepot.com. This digital web app asks users to prove they'll do what they say or pay their friends through a shared digital swear jar. A person who challenges themselves to hit their health and wellness goals will need to put their money where their mouth is.

"The science is always consistent," Taskemia Inc. CEO Alex Ebinal states. "The more fun we have with something, the better we are at sticking to it. Our vision is to make improvement as fun as anything else you do by making it feel like a game with friends and family. This is what we're passionately working on to share with the world."

Money in the Pot (https://moneyinthepot.com), which recently raised six figures to pioneer this emerging field of peer to peer improvement, is designed to help people stay accountable in their goals. Each year, people set New Year's resolutions to work on improving themselves - going to the gym or eating healthier, for example. In most cases, these goals never come to fruition due to procrastination, lack of commitment, and impracticalities.



Moneyinthepot.com makes it much more likely people will stay on target to reach their goals through a shared accountability swear jar. Users get paid for sticking to what they say they'll do. Fail to do so and they pay into a shared group pot.

Each group pot has its own weekly activity that members of the group commit to, such as completing a workout at the gym. Members then set their swear jar fee; the amount they're willing to pay if they fail the commitment. The activity is considered a failure if incomplete by Sunday at midnight. This payment is then added to the pot and shared among the members of the group at the end of the month.

One interesting feature of the Money in the Pot webapp is its accessibility. Taskemia Inc. is a web-based app that allows for seamless online access from any web browser, and is available on desktop, Android, and iOS. All data is backed up to the users' Google account, giving them the ability to login wherever they are. For in-person meetings, the MITP program allows users to print the group QR code for others to scan and instantly join in.

Designed with a bold user interface, Money in the Pot is an ideal addition to any home screen. Users share the group pot invite link so friends can join them on their journey. The app uses Stripe-powered encryption to protect and secure users' information. Cheating is prevented by photo proof with requirements set by the group admin.

Users can take part in the peer-to-peer improvement movement by joining Money in the Pot. They can create their own Shared Swear Jar at Moneyinthepot.com.

About the Team

Taskemia Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin and is led by CEO Alex Ebinal. It is his entrepreneurial spirit that led him, at the early age of 16, to create a grassroots organization dedicated to peer-to-peer improvement. The organization has since grown to more than 5,000 members, with an impact on tens of thousands of people with a team of 20 volunteers. Along with Alex, the team consists of seven highly-passionate individuals dedicated to bringing peer-to-peer improvement into fruition. This team includes CTO Tijl, Head of QA Nishadi, Isaiah in partner relations, Tehseen in frontend development, Ariela in design, and a steadfast group of advisors from successful companies including their lead advisor and original co-founder, Peter from Plymouth, Wisconsin, who was key in getting the company off the ground. Together, the skilled team is trailblazing the field of peer-to-peer improvement with technological advancements that can only be described as the budding "Silicon Valley of the Midwest."

