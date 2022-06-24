Carvana Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Carvana To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On May 18, 2022, the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced that Carvana's license to sell vehicles in Illinois was suspended on May 10 due to the misuse of issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits and for failing to transfer titles. The Secretary of State's office stated that vehicles that have already been purchased but not yet delivered can still be delivered to the purchasers during the suspension, but no new vehicle sales can occur in Illinois during the suspension order.

On this news, Carvana's stock price fell $6.55 per share, or 15.75%, to close at $35.05 per share on May 18, 2022.

