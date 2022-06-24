ManualMotive Launches Affiliate Program for Online Manual Automobile Sales Platform with Mission to Keep Manuals Alive

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - ManualMotive, an online manual automobile sales platform, has recently launched an affiliate program that allows users to earn a commission when referring other people to the platform. Founded in March 2022, ManualMotive was created to provide a space for manual car enthusiasts to buy and sell their vehicles on a trusted and secure platform. Buying or selling a vehicle on ManualMotive is not required to participate in the affiliate program. For users local to the Atlanta, Georgia region, ManualMotive offers extended services such as photography and videography for vehicles to be sold on the platform. ManualMotive is available to use for both individual sellers and dealers.
"Our company was born out of necessity. With the decline in manual vehicle production, ManualMotive aims to be a home for all things manual. Our mission is simple: keeping the manuals alive!" said ManualMotive Founder, Pawel Chrostowski.
To follow the latest updates from ManualMotive, go to www.instagram.com/manualmotive.
To learn more about the affiliate program by ManualMotive, go to www.manualmotive.com/affiliate-program.html.
Contact: Pawel Chrostowski
Email: Contact@manualmotive.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127812
