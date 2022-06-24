Company Update

VANCOUVER – TheNewswire - June 24, 2022 – CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP. ("CannAmerica Brands" or the "Company") CANA CANA CNNXF. It is with immense sadness that the Company announces the unexpected passing of Dan Anglin, its founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, on June 12, 2022.
Mr. Anglin was a U.S. Marine veteran and since 2011 was a dedicated advocate of the cannabis industry. Mr. Anglin owned and operated many successful cannabis businesses and was considered to be a national expert in marijuana public policy. Mr. Anglin founded the Board of the Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, an industry-based trade organization dedicated to advocacy and networking opportunities for the cannabis industry, as well as promoting reasonable regulation on legal commercial cannabis businesses.
The Company will provide further information as it begins the search for Mr. Anglin's successor.
On Behalf of the Board,
Diana Anglin
Interim Chief Financial Officer,
Chief Operating Officer and Director
www.cannamericabrands.com
About CannAmerica Brands Corp.
CannAmerica is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and the Country of Canada. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio. For more information, please visit www.cannamericabrands.com.
