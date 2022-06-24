Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. Announces Executive Realignment

Welcomes Robert Gorrie as VP of Development; founder Phuong Dinh to focus on board and chair responsibilities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. MJEM ("Mijem" or the "Company"), the Canada-based social media and technology company, announces that effective June 30, 2022, Phuong Dinh will step down from his role as CSPO in the Company's day-to-day operations as part of a strategic realignment of its executive resources. Mr. Dinh has been with Mijem since its founding and will continue to serve the Company as a director and chair of the Mijem Board.

"Having worked with our new management team for the past months, I am pleased with the progress that the team is making. In making this change, I now look forward to supporting the team and the Company's growth in my role as a director and chair of the board," said Mr. Dinh.

Mijem is also pleased to welcome Mr. Robert Gorrie as Vice President of Development. Mr. Gorrie has been working with Mijem to develop and enhance the product roadmap, architecture, and specifications to bring increased value to Mijem's application. Mr. Gorrie is responsible for the continued development and expansion of the product roadmap and optimizing the technical team and systems to ensure the roadmap is delivered on a timely and efficient basis.

Mr. Gorrie succeeds Chief Technology Officer Igor Rosenblit, who departed the Company on June 17, 2022. Mr. Rosenblit's departure coincided with the successful release of two major features: 1) the addition of a BSV cryptocurrency loyalty program; and 2) a re-design of the in-app payments system. The Company thanks Mr. Rosenblit for his commitment and contribution to Mijem in the development of these new features.

Laurie Freudenberg

Chief Executive Officer

Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

media@mijem.com

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

sean@sophiccapital.com

437-253-9222

About Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

Mijem is a Canadian-based social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services. Mijem's patent-pending flagship technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect on-line and engage in consumer-to-consumer commerce.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128734