IONQ LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving IonQ, Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ") IONQ between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ionq-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=29173&wire=5

Allegations against IONQ include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) IonQ's quantum the computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper roundtripping transactions with related parties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were the materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in IonQ you have until August 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128976