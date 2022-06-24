Defiance Discovers Illegal Transfer of Mining Concessions

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Defiance Silver Corp. DEF DNCVF (FSE: D4E) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces that it has become aware that certain mineral concessions concerning its Tepal Project have been illegally and fraudulently transferred to a third party individual without the Company's knowledge or consent. These concessions are the property of Defiance and have consistently been kept in good standing by the Company, with all obligations and filings under applicable laws being systematically completed.

The Company has made the Mining Bureau in Mexico City aware of the situation and is pursuing all legal avenues, with Mexican and Canadian counsel, to restore its rightful claim to the concessions.

The Company is confident that its rightful ownership will be reinstated in due course and will provide more information as it becomes available.

