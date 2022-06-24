YEXT LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Yext, Inc

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Yext, Inc. ("Yext") YEXT between March 4, 2021 and March 8, 2022.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yext-class-action-lawsuit?prid=29168&wire=5

Allegations against YEXT include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Yext you have until August 16, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

