APPS LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Digital Turbine, Inc

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Digital Turbine, Inc. ("Digital Turbine") APPS between August 9, 2021 and May 17, 2022.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/digital-turbine-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=29162&wire=5

Allegations against APPS include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Digital Turbine you have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

