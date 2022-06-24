CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 juin/June 2022) - The common shares of Li-FT Power Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Li-FT Power is focused on identifying, exploring, discovering, and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Li-FT Power Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Li-FT Power se concentre sur l'identification, l'exploration, la découverte et l'avancement de projets de pegmatite de lithium à un stade précoce au Canada.

Issuer/Émetteur: Li-FT Power Ltd. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LIFT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 17 536 663 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 500 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 53000A 10 6 ISIN: CA 53000A 10 6 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 100 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 27 juin/June 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 novembre/November Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LIFT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.