TUP LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Tupperware Brands Corporation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware") TUP between November 3, 2021 and May 3, 2022.

Allegations against TUP include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (ii) accordingly, Tupperware's full-year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Tupperware you have until August 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

