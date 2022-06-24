eSt Cru's 2020 CLOTHESLINE ROUSSANNE LODI WINS BIG AT THIS YEAR'S CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 24, 2022 - (

)

Today, the small-production wine company eSt Cru Wines announced that their inaugural vintage 2020 Clothesline Roussanne received Double Gold 99 points at the 2022 California State Fair, standing apart from the nearly 2,000 wines submitted for consideration.

"It's truly an honor to see people appreciating Roussanne," said winemaker Erica Stancliff. "I love working with Rhône varietals, and to allow a lesser-known varietal such as Roussanne to shine and show what it's capable of is exciting. I'm looking forward to the 2021 vintage as it was a near-perfect growing season, and the flavors really showcase what this grape can do."

This award-winning Roussanne showcases "cantaloupe and honeydew flavors that are generously accented with butter, vanilla and cream notes," according to Wine Enthusiast Magazine May 2022 issue. A full-bodied white wine, Clothesline Roussanne accentuates fruit notes with hints of butter and vanilla.

Stancliff crafted the 2020 Clothesline Roussanne with sustainability in mind. The vintage is certified by Lodi Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing, an organization that sets high viticultural standards that ensure environmental, social and economic sustainability.

In addition to the most recent award, the 2020 Clothesline Roussanne has received the following recognition:

92 points Wine Enthusiast Magazine

90 points The Tasting Panel Magazine

DOUBLE GOLD 2022 San Francisco Chronicle

92 points GOLD 2022 Sunset International

90 points GOLD 2022 Orange County Fair

The 2020 Clothesline Roussanne is available for purchase on the company's website and has an SRP of $22.

About eSt Cru Wines

Founded in 2020, eSt Cru Wines, producers of brands such as Fizzical, Clothesline, Staring at the Sun, Blockchain, and Overt is a Sacramento-based wine company led by Paul Munoz and Erica Stancliff. Creators of eye-catching labels we partner with exceptional small-lot growers in Lodi, Clarksburg, Sonoma County and the Central Coast. With sustainability at the forefront, we never compromise the quality of our wines. All these efforts allow us to deliver exceptional wines right to your door.

For more information, visit information estcru.co.

Paul Muñoz

paul@estcru.co

Press Release Service by

Original Source: