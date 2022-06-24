NRPP's Radon Certification Program Earns ANSI Accreditation for Meeting the ISO/IEC 17024 Standard for Personnel Certification Bodies

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. - June 24, 2022 - (

)

The National Radon Proficiency Program (NRPP) has become accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board for fulfilling the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024 standard for certification bodies. NRPP's radon measurement and mitigation certifications are the only radon industry certifications to earn ANSI recognition, which separates NRPP from the competition and distinguishes top-quality radon professionals.

Accreditation indicates that NRPP's certifications have met the most respected and internationally accepted standards for personnel certification bodies. The credentials are Radon Measurement Field Technician, Radon Measurement Professional, Radon Mitigation Installer, and Radon Mitigation Specialist.

"I commend the NRPP staff for meeting the rigorous requirements of the ISO/IEC 17024 standard and joining the elite group of organizations that have achieved this distinction," said AARST President Kyle Hoylman. "This achievement highlights AARST's commitment to offering a high-quality certification program."

The ANSI accreditation process is designed to increase the integrity, confidence, and mobility of certified professionals and creates value for all the stakeholders including certification holders, employers, the public, and regulatory authorities. Accreditation is a formal, independent verification that a program meets established quality standards and is competent to carry out the conformity assessment tasks necessary for certification. ISO/IEC 17024 sets the requirements and the framework, at a global level, for the operation of personnel certification bodies.

"Consumers seeking radon services, who are often unaware of the distinction between a 'certification' and a 'certificate,' may be vulnerable to misleading advertising. NRPP's achievement of reputable third-party accreditation under ISO/IEC 17024 expands the program's credibility and offers reassurance that it has the independent oversight necessary for consumer protection," said Marilyn Patrick, NRPP Operations and Exams Manager. "The ISO designation signals that credential holders have undergone a valid, fair, and reliable assessment to verify they have the necessary competencies to do the job."

NRPP is a program of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists, Inc. (AARST). Recognized and demanded by federal agencies and state radon regulations, NRPP credentials indicate to building owners and service providers the mastery of the specific skills required to successfully complete radon testing and mitigation projects. The program's credentialing policies and procedures are governed by the NRPP Certification Council, which consists of industry stakeholders such as analytic laboratories, device manufacturers, state radon programs, training providers, and radon professionals.

About AARST: AARST is a nonprofit, professional organization of members who are dedicated to the highest standard of excellence and the ethical performance of radon measurement, soil gas mitigation, and transfer of information for the benefit of members, consumers, and the public at large. AARST was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hendersonville, NC, USA.

Contact:

Christina Johnson

certification@nrpp.info

Press Release Service by

Original Source: