NOTV ALERT: Berman Tabacco Alerts Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline for Seeking Appointment as Lead Plaintiff in INOTIV, INC. Securities Class Action

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv" or the "Company") NOTV.

About the Securities Class Action Filed

On June 23, 2022, a securities class action lawsuit was filed against the Company and certain individuals on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Inotiv between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the class action complaint, "Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the 'Cumberland Facility') engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the AWA; (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times."

How to Seek Appointment as Lead Plaintiff

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion to serve as Lead Plaintiff with the Court no later than August 22, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as Lead Plaintiff.

If you sustained losses in excess of $100,000 from your transactions in Inotiv securities during the Class Period and are interested in learning more about serving as Lead Plaintiff, please provide your information here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco.

A Lead Plaintiff is appointed by the court to represent the members of the putative class in the lawsuit. Typically, the Lead Plaintiff is the applicant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.

Berman Tabacco typically represents individuals and entities in class actions on a contingency fee basis, meaning we advance all attorneys' fees and expenses in the litigation. If the case is successful, the firm will ask the court to award the firm attorneys' fees and the reimbursement of expenses from any settlement fund. If we are not successful, you will not be responsible for the reimbursement of attorneys' fees or expenses.

About Berman Tabacco

Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits, seeking to recoup losses caused by corporate and board misconduct and violations of the securities and antitrust laws. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Contact:

Berman Tabacco

Jay Eng, Esq.

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

(800) 516-9926

Email: law@bermantabacco.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128890