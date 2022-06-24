Ei4Change Launches Its Bestselling Course on the Use of Emotional Intelligence for Conflict Resolution

Turton, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Ei4Change has announced its online course that uses emotional intelligence for conflict resolution. The course has already proved to be a best seller on the best-selling Udemy platform.

A study by CPP Global (which published the Myers-Briggs Assessment) in 2008 found that as many as 85% of individual employees and leaders said that they experienced conflict at work, with 29% saying that they experienced almost constant conflict. 12% of employees said that they witnessed conflict frequently between leaders.

Generally, conflict is seen in a negative light. A study conducted in 2020 by CIPD in the UK for HR professionals found that conflict led to the loss of time, lower productivity and performance, higher levels of stress, and adversely affected the ability of the employees to achieve organizational goals. This points to the need to resolve conflicts in a healthy manner when two parties have opposite opinions.

The Ei4Change course outlines how customers can differentiate between emotional and rational responses in conflict. It explains how emotional intelligence can be leveraged for conflict resolution through different strategies. Finally, it explores how people can develop their communication skills so that they can connect with others better through emotional bonds and work more positively with conflict.

Commenting on the Ei4Change course for leaders, Robin Hills, Director and online course creator at Ei4Change said, "Our course Conflict Resolution with Emotional Intelligence is one of our best-selling courses on the Udemy online platform. Conflicts are an inevitable part of human existence. The key issue is not conflict per se but how it is managed. Our course helps people develop their communication skills to enhance their emotional intelligence to manage and resolve conflicts more effectively. We teach people skills like empathy, rapport, and listening - techniques that they can use to work proactively with others in a manner that helps to understand and work with differences. The tools, skills, and processes that we teach in this course can be used to create positive outcomes not just in the workplace but also in other areas of your life."

Media contact

Name: Robin Hills

Email: info@ei4change.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128888