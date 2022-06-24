Vitreous Glass Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Vitreous Glass Inc. VCI (the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 10,518 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to an independent director. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the director for the period March 2021 through May 15, 2022. The DSUs were granted under the DSU plan adopted in 2022. The DSUs vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one share of the Company, or a cash payment equal to the value of one share of the Company, at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.

Pat Cashion, President

(403) 616-2773

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for Dissemination to the US or to US Newswires.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128887