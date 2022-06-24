Sibedge, a Software Engineering Company, Adds AI-Powered Virtual Agents, Prebuilt Skills and Templates to Its Implementation Portfolio



Sibedge

Sibedge logo





CUPERTINO, Calif. - June 24, 2022 - (

)

Sibedge, a globally distributed software engineering company, today announced boosting its Agile Software Development service with prebuilt skills and templates to create conversational experiences for quick, easy and scalable customer-facing service and support automation.

Sibedge translates its expertise and custom software development capabilities into a platform that helps businesses create virtual assistant solutions and truly conversational experiences in a matter of months. Its Agile Software Development service is now coming with customer-facing workflow automation templates designed to power domain-trained and purpose-built virtual assistants.

Through the major stages of design, development, testing, and deployment, Sibedge helps build virtual assistants able to handle all types of queries. The solutions may comprise search tools for knowledge databases, IT support manuals, built-in client authorization systems and workspaces to manage conversations, and more. The real-time statistics it collects provide insights to customer service agents and share the data with the virtual assistant support.

"When companies start considering maintenance and support services for their FinTech products and solutions, they may come up with a virtual assistant idea. Here they should take into account three aspects that will inevitably occur: infrastructure deployment, automation scenarios creation, and data markup and examples collection to train their neural network. The number of scenarios depends on the complexity of business processes. If the domain niche is complicated, clients will also need to collect a lot of examples and experiences and teach it to their systems with the help of ML/DP engineers. It can be time-consuming and costly. We note these challenges and provide clients with our custom software development expertise backed up with an AI-powered platform for smooth and seamless implementation and robust conversations." — Seva Morotsky, CTO at Sibedge.

"We do not aim at developing a precise long-term roadmap but rather work agilely and focus on where clients need help with their digital customer experience. Average project runs up to three-four weeks. We deliver the solutions fast and in a cost-effective way going all the way to the implementation together with the client". — Ivan Yurchenko, Project Manager at Sibedge.

ABOUT

Sibedge is a globally distributed software engineering company that puts people first. For over 15 years, we have successfully implemented over 350 projects across more than 27 countries. With headquarters in Australia and teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, Sibedge delivers high-value services to empower clients' digital transformation and strengthen clients' software solutions. Sibedge service architecture combines both product- and project-minded development disciplines. The service architecture offers five services that have an agile partnership at their core. Sibedge brings together expertise of over 200+ professionals in 6+ locations in Australia, USA, Armenia, Turkey.



Media Contact:

Company: Sibedge

Contact Person: Natalia Hajdu

Email: khayduni@sibedge.com

Website: https://sibedge.com/

Press Release Service by

Original Source: