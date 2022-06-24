UL LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Unilever PLC

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Unilever PLC ("Unilever") UL. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Unilever American Depositary Receipts between September 2, 2020 and July 21, 2021, inclusive.

Allegations against UL include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) in July 2020, the board of Ben & Jerry's, one of Unilever's marquee brands, passed a resolution to end sales of its ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" ; and b) this boycott decision risked adverse governmental actions for violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states.

If you suffered a loss in Unilever you have until August 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128884