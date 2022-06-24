ñol

Verrica Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 - VRCA

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
June 24, 2022 11:16 AM | 2 min read

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Verrica" or the "Company") VRCA of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Verrica investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities between May 28, 2021 and May 24, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=29156&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvQDdxUxcyg

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NEWS - VRCA NEWS

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica's contract manufacturer produced a bulk solution for the Company's lead product candidate, VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its New Drug Application for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Verrica during the relevant timeframe, you have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=29156&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128883

