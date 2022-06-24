Author Ben Sherman's New Audiobook 'Lights: Imagination, Egos, Mystery, Deceit and 523,814 Lights' Provides Insight Into an Event That Almost Never Happened

RENTON, Wash. - June 24, 2022 - (

Ben Sherman has completed his new audiobook "Lights: Imagination, Egos, Mystery, Deceit and 523,814 Lights": a historical fiction on an inside look at the events leading up to the premiere of the beloved Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, and how it almost never came to be.

"Three witnesses to the same incident will give four differing reports," writes Sherman. "This story is like that. Over the years, hundreds of participants, more like thousands, have appeared in the electrical parade, or have helped behind the scenes. It has gone through renovations, was retired twice, and has returned all new several times. Its story has continued to change over the years. Few of those participants, including the first cast, ever knew the chaos leading up to opening night. Starting with its inception, the idea for the parade bubbled, created mystery and doubt, matured, and transformed the people involved and even the Park itself. It eventually clawed its way to success, despite astonishing opposition.

"Although this story is set in its original theme park, Disney Productions has not authorized, collaborated, or in any way contributed to this account. Given the opportunity to comment, their Powers-That-Be returned this manuscript unopened.

"Over the years, various people have been credited with the idea and creation of the Main Street Electrical Parade; some have taken the credit for themselves. The official video version of its history was professionally produced by Disney.

"I know a different story about how it all came together. Now you will too."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Ben Sherman's new audiobook celebrates the successful first run of the parade and those who worked hard to put it all together, made only more triumphant by the turbulent conception and assemblage that occurred behind the scenes.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Lights: Imagination, Egos, Mystery, Deceit and 523,814 Lights" by Ben Sherman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

