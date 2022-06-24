Tampa Bay Women's Clinic Responds to Supreme Court Final Opinion and Decision

TAMPA, Fla. - June 24, 2022 - (

Today the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) released their final opinion and decision on the Dobbs vs Jackson case with the outcome being that after nearly 50 years the SCOTUS overturned Roe vs Wade. This is a monumental point in the history of the nation and a substantial victory for the pro-life movement as the SCOTUS puts the law-making ability back in the hands of each state. Since January of 1973, when Roe vs. Wade went into effect, there have been nearly 65 million abortions in the United States. The current abortion rate in the country stands at close to a million abortions per year. While lives will be saved with this decision and more states will affirm life, this does not end abortion or make abortion illegal. In fact, more than likely the divide will be expected to grow even further, and the work done in pro-life clinics, as well as the need for their services, will increase.

Earlier this year, Florida legislature passed HB 5/SB 146, banning most abortions in the state after 15 weeks. This law is thought to lead the way for other states to enact robust protection for the unborn. The law will formally take effect in Florida on July 1, 2022.

New Life Solutions operates four strategically located women's health clinics around the Tampa Bay area and believes their services are more vital now than ever before. Their doors are open and they offer free services, resources, and classes to help anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy or to help anyone who has experienced the pain of a previous abortion. Charles DiMarco, CEO of New Life Solutions, shares, "We are here, we are ready, and we are prepared to serve Tampa Bay with resources, hope, compassion, and grace. We want those who are walking through an unplanned pregnancy to know that they are supported, loved, and encouraged. The mission of New Life Solutions remains the same and we are ready to provide the array of free medical and non-medical services to all of those that we serve."

New Life Solutions is a recognized national leader in effectively advancing the pro-life movement, with outreach providers that serve women, men, teens, and families by meeting physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Their clinics have served and empowered thousands of women to make informed decisions about their health and future. Expert staff and volunteers understand the situations and questions women face regarding their reproductive health and are prepared to provide support needed to empower them.

