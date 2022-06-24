DEADLINE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2022 in Spero Lawsuit - SPRO

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spero" or the "Company") SPRO of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Spero investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Spero Therapeutics, Inc. securities between October 28, 2021 and May 2, 2022 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the data submitted in support of the New Drug Application ("NDA") for the Company's product candidate, Tebipenem HBr, were insufficient to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the Tebipenem HBr NDA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing would necessitate a significant workforce reduction and restructuring of Spero's operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Spero during the relevant timeframe, you have until July 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

