OSCR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Oscar Health, Inc. Limited Shareholders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Oscar Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2022

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oscar-health-inc-loss-submission-form?id=29141&from=5

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Oscar Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (2) Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (3) Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation result relating to 2019 and 2020; (4) Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Oscar you have until July 11, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the OSCR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128863