Jeanne Hecht Joins Pro-ficiency Board of Directors

Pro-ficiency completes its strategic board expansion initiative with the appointment of Jeanne Hecht to the organization's Board of Directors.

"Considering Jeanne's reputation as a visionary in clinical trials, her appointment is an incredible win for Pro-ficiency," said Pro-ficiency President and Founder, Dave Hadden. "Her impact on both small and large organizations is profound. Having her guidance is going to be integral to ensuring that we're continuing to innovate, meet emerging and existing challenges in the profession, and that we're setting new standards for how companies make study-related decisions".

"I have a passion for helping companies with high-impact solutions realize their potential and Pro-ficiency provides a unique opportunity to revolutionize how companies are using human performance to take proactive action in their studies," said Hecht. "The opportunities are endless so I'm excited to provide any guidance I can to ensure strategic, effective growth so more organizations can evolve how they think about learning within their organizations.''

Jeanne Hecht currently serves as CEO of JTH Consulting, LLC and serves as Non-Executive Director on life science and healthcare IT Boards of Directors. Her leadership in clinical trials spans over 25 years from CEO of Ora, COO of Median Technologies and senior roles at IQVIA, VP of Marketing and Sales for Decision Biomarkers, Inc. and Regulatory Affairs Officer for the UNC Oncology Protocol Office.

Hecht's expertise in adult learning runs deep as she currently serves as Advisory Board Member for the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler's Business School Center for the Business of Health. She is also a founder member of the Wake Forest University's master's in clinical research program and remains an active industry advisor to the school.

About Pro-ficiency

Pro-ficiency is a leading provider of simulation-based training and compliance solutions for clinical trials. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including turn-key customized, virtual training simulations, training and compliance monitoring tools, and real-time data & predictive analytics. Learn more at pro-ficiency.com.

